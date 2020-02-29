Transcript for 100-year-old turns 25 on leap day

Finally tonight, and follow me along here -- our next story is about a 100-year-old that doesn't look a day over 25 in leap years. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Jim Cordell hard at work on those triceps seems young for his years but Noone V ever guesses how long he is today. You can't be over 70. Reporter: After 100 revolutions around the sun, this is only his 25th birthday. I'm ready for it, yes. Reporter: Cordell was born February 29, 1920, a leap year baby. He's seen a lot in his century of life. The World War II veteran watched as Marines raised old glory at Iwo Jima and had a life in Houston with his sweetheart Debbie. He is a kind, gentle soul. Reporter: But he hasn't had too many milestones like this, and what's filled the days and years in between each February 29th, some life lessons. Never give up. Keep active and enjoy your life. Happy birthday to you Reporter: And lots of little reasons for this centenarian to count more than just the candles on his cake. It's been a hell of a good all 100 of them. Happy birthday to you Reporter: Marci Gonzalez, ABC news, Los Angeles. Jim Cordell still looks great and still looks strong.

