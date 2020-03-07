Transcript for 103-year-old seeks tandem skydiving world record

Finally tonight America strong and proof why age is just a number. That is Texas resident Al blaskey suiting up for his next mission, attempting a guinness world record for tandem we first reported on Al in 2017 when he made his first jump at the age of 100. Wow. The retired craftsman built aircraft parts in World War II and survived the Spanish flu and great depression and now covid-19. At 103 he decided to go at it again. Here is the plane taking off and climbing to 14,000 feet. Here is that moment, Al going airborne. The oldest person in the world to skydive out of an airplane. His grandsons joining in on the jump in honor of their college graduation. Everyone safe leylanding and now heading into the history books. It was awesome to be able to jump out of the airplane with my grandpa. Al didn't have much to say after landing back on Earth. I got pretty dizzy. That is okay, Al. You are a record breaker. Teaching us you are never too old to get radical. Thank you so much for watching and have a safe holiday weekend. Good night.

