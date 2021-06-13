Transcript for 12-year-old making her mark on baseball world

Finally tonight, the 12-year-old "America strong," proving baseball is not just for boys. Whoever coined the taunt, you throw like a girl, never saw 12-year-old Valentina Smith unleash from the pitcher's mound. It's kind of like, oh, she's just a girl. This is going to be easy, because sometimes when I go up to pitch, I start out with a change-up and some of them laugh and smile. Then I throw a fastball and they are like -- aww. And they just start actually getting serious. Their smiles just start to fade away. Reporter: Valentina isn't just one of the starting pitchers for the parkland all-stars little league team in Florida. She's also a strong hitter. Two weeks ago she hit her first ball over the fence. I didn't know it was gone till I was halfway from first base, because then I heard my whole dugout cheering. And I saw it land and I just started crying so hard. Because it was my first time hitting it over the fence. Reporter: Valentina has been playing some form of baseball since she was 4. And today, she works just as hard off the field. I've always wanted to show girls that they can do it just as good, or maybe even better, than what boys can do. Reporter: She loves baseball so much she plays on three teams. It's one of my favorite parts, always traveling. Hotels, pools, food. Reporter: Her advice to other baseball-loving girls? There are going to be a lot of obstacles and there are going to be a lot of people that say, "You can't do it because you're a girl." I would say to not listen to them. To always shoot for the stars, always push through. Don't quit. Keep pushing through. The parkland all-stars, just three wins away from the little league world series. We'll be rooting for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.