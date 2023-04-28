13-year-old cancer survivor excitedly announces Jets' first-round NFL draft pick

Kyle Stickles of Ghent New York was able to announce the draft pick, Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

April 28, 2023

