14 states on alert as major storm blows across US

The storm, which dropped heavy snow in the Rocky Mountain states, is expected to reach the Northeast by midweek.
0:40 | 02/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for 14 states on alert as major storm blows across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

