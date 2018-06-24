Transcript for A 14-year-old cancer patient is selling bracelets to cover her expensive surgery

Finally tonight, the 14-year-old in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant. Taking matters into her ow hands, one bracelet at a time. She's "Arica stron" oliviay's rare form of cancer required an urgent idea. Doctors telling the 14-year-old a bone marrow transplant is need next month. Life ishort and you need to live it up. Eporter: But the cost of the transplant, nearly $1 million. Entually negotiated down to $350,000 if paid forront. Olivia went to work. You can help by buying one ofmy bracelets that I designed. Reporter: A gofundme account, and that Sal bracelet, with the help of a local enepreneur in ft. Wayne, Indiana. She has designed something ly special for you guys. Reporter: The lava stones, representing strength, her favorite color turquoise and coral. Can cheer you up. The gold stands childhood cancer. Reporter: Her lava LIV bracelet going up for sale. And in just one week, a ning surprise. I can't wait to present Olivia with this check. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: Now, Olivia plans to donate leftover funds to other kids ied of a helping hand. I hope that everyone who gets a bracelet enjoys it, anels strong and confident while wearing them. Olivia, showing us that strength tonight. I'm whit Johnson in New York. And D Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great even. Beiro: Herere's a sneak at tonight's " "Afv."

