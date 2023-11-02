15 injured in massive gas explosion north of NYC

The blast leveled a multi-family home in Wappingers Falls, a neighborhood north of New York City. Occupants stuck under debris were rescued by first responders seen digging through the rubble.

November 2, 2023

