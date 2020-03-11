15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna

More
Police say gunmen with rifles opened fire in six locations and at least one person was killed. Authorities say one gunman was shot and killed by police, but they are searching for at least one other.
0:14 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Police say gunmen with rifles opened fire in six locations and at least one person was killed. Authorities say one gunman was shot and killed by police, but they are searching for at least one other.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73981356","title":"15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna","url":"/WNT/video/15-wounded-terrorist-attack-vienna-73981356"}