Transcript for F-16 that cut through warehouse was armed with live munitions

New reporting at this hour after an armed F sixteen fighter jet crashed in California we have now learned it had missiles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on board. Tonight the cell phone video here spotting the plane right before crashed into a warehouse the pilot ejecting. The jet slamming through the roof workers in sight stunned and they had no idea about that ammunition on the war ABC's chief national correspondent Matt tuchman is on the scene force. Tonight we learn that that if sixteen it slowly stood with Southern California warehouse was armed with mind munitions. Military crews have security ornament package. Which will be properly disposed off. The jet punching through this warehouse roof. But the military airplane in our building stunned workers surveyed the damage the pilot ejecting while trying to return from a routine mission. The seat canopy a parachute landing right off the runway. But the plane banking hard left disappearing into that industrial zone home to businesses like Amazon and Sysco foods. The crash late in the work day Thursday did not true grove fire. I heard the explosion I turned around and I'd seen the burst of flames from the top of the corner of the building. At Agassi in the stealing from all over the building to start collapsing. And then the sprinklers or go it off. But those workers had no idea there were possibly hundreds of twenty millimeter cannon rounds and air to air missiles on board. The military sitting up beat three quarter mile evacuation still last night. Shutting down a nearly four mile stretch of a freeway. It initially refusing to say why. So does the air force not know whether or not there was ammunition or live ordinance on that plane. The air so are saying no and I'm not saying that Stanton over you're going to say at this time again I mention that safety is our utmost priority the F sixteen was part of the noble eagle mission and that means to go out and intercepting aircraft that are not talking to air traffic control. That may be running drugs. Order prevent another 9/11. That aircraft sympathy sprinkler system but did not explode on impact eats tail could be seen just above the wreckage. Miraculously. No major injuries reported. And Matt Gutman with a spot tonight was something he learned today met this really stunned us that when the pilots objected. That jet is actually designed to disarm the bombs on board at the same time. That's right and consequently the only thing they could have set off those munitions David. Was a super heated fire but that pilot came in with very little fuel in fact. There was no fire and we just learned. Minutes ago that those missiles. Have been removed from the warehouse and they will be detonated and safe place later this evening David Mecca been on the scene in California thank you Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.