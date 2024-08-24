2 Boeing Starliner astronauts set to come back to Earth on a Space-X craft

NASA says astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will go home February 2025 on a Space-X craft; Their return delayed another 6 months. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth unmanned.

August 24, 2024

