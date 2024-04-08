2 dead, suspect dead in law office shooting in Las Vegas

Police are investigating a shooting at a law office in Las Vegas that left two people dead. The shooter allegedly took their own life, police said.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live