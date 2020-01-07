Transcript for At least 20 states now pausing or rolling back reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

And good evening. Thank you for joining us on a Wednesday night. I'm Tom llamas, in for David. And we begin tonight with major setbacks across America in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. 38 states now showing a rise in covid-19 cases. And as we come on the air, more than 40% of the country has either halted or reversed reopening plans, just days before the fourth of July. California reporting more than 9,700 new cases today. Governor Gavin Newsom ordering new restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, effecting 70% of the state's population. Hospitals in California's Riverside county with icu beds now at 90% capacity. More than two dozen states with an increase in hospitalizations. Az reporting another record high jump, as vice president Mike pence, wearing a mask, you see it there, arrives in Phoenix today. And New York governor Andrew Cuomo putting phase three of reopening on hold in New York City, including no indoor dining, warnwarning, he sees storm clouds on the horizon. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman leads us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with cases in California nearing a quarter of a million, the governor closing down parts of the state and enforcing it. We have, I think, a responsibility at the same time to go after people that are thumbing their nose. The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning. Reporter: Effective immediately, bars, indoor dining, museums, wineries, movie theaters shut down in 19 counties, including Los Angeles. And a glim milestone in California. Nearly 10,000 cases in just 24 hours. In Riverside county, where icus are at 90% capacity, nurses on a ten-day strike, demanding more staff and ppe. And so many of the nurses here have lost patients to covid. Within a matter of hours, they're gone. You've got to act fast and you need to have the proper staff to help out. Reporter: The hospital says it follows CDC guidelines, but covid has killed two of its staff, including Sally Lara, a 62-year-old grandmother of eight, who came out of retirement to work through the pandemic. We've known these people. We've spent holidays with them. We've spent birthdays with them. And it's hard. It's hard. We want to do the job that we signed up for. Reporter: Across 25 states, hospitalizations increasing. In Florida, more than half the patients are under 35. This college student got covid after a night out with friends. We sat at a table, just us, we'll be fine, we'll get a drink. To my fellow college students or anybody around our age, my best way to put it is, it's not worth it. Stay home. Reporter: Today, a record 8,000 cases in Texas. The state resisted locking down, then reopened quickly, something Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned against. But the lieutenant governor now downplaying the state's 2,400 deaths and, instead, targeting Fauci. He doesn't know what he's talking about. We haven't skipped over anything. The only thing I'm skipping over is listening to him. He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don't need his advice anymore. We'll listen to a lot of science, we'll listen to a lot of doctors. And governor Abbott, myself and other state leaders will make the decision. No thank you, Dr. Fauci. Reporter: But at parkland hospital in Dallas where they've had to open a third covid area, one doctor telling our Marcus Moore he's facing agonizing decisions. I'm having to choose and have conversations about which patients I'm supposed to take care of. Which patients I can't take care of, because I got to take care of other patients. I can't even believe I'm having that conversation. Reporter: At least 20 states are now pausing or rolling back reopening. New York City slamming the brakes on plans for indoor dining next week. Even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could. But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time. Reporter: And just outside the city, a clirs of at least eight cases clinked to a house party. Mainly young adults in their 20s. Some of them facing $2,000 fines after contact tracers got these kinds of responses. I don't have to speak with you. Don't call me again. I will not tell you anything. All right, Matt Gutman joins us live from Burbank. And we just heard in your report about the new restrictions in California, involving places like bars and restaurants. We know those businesses have been so hard-hit, but you have some new reporting tonight that the state will be using strike teams to enforce those renewed measures? Reporter: That's right, Tom. I'm told that the governor is going to reprioritize aggressive enforcement. Now, that doesn't mean you're going to see squads of armed cops patrolling the streets of Los Angeles, but what you are going to see is a much more coordinated effort by California agencies, the California highway patrol, the department of consumer affairs, and they're going to go after businesses flaunting the new laws, possibly taking away their licenses. They are also going to go after noncompliant counties, possibly stripping them of billions of dollars in state funding. Tom? The situation getting more and more serious every day as we hear the sirens behind you. Matt, thank you.

