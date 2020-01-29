{"duration":"2:00","description":"The number of cases of coronavirus jumped 60% overnight in China, and Americans landing in California will be quarantined for at least three days.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68597139","title":"More than 200 Americans returning to US amid outbreak","url":"/WNT/video/200-americans-returning-us-amid-outbreak-68597139"}