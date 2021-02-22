-
Now Playing: Biden nominates Merrick Garland for attorney general
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Judge Merrick Garland’s life and career
-
Now Playing: Shootout at Louisiana gun store leaves 2 dead
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for young woman with autism
-
Now Playing: Millions still without running water in Texas and Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Boiling water freezes midair in Wyoming
-
Now Playing: FDNY smash through car's windows to get hose to hydrant
-
Now Playing: Passengers, witness recall terrifying moment when plane’s engine failed
-
Now Playing: '(John Lewis) believed so deeply in America': Byron Pitts
-
Now Playing: Jackson, Mississippi, mayor unsure when water system will be restored
-
Now Playing: Nearly 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: New information released regarding the death of Malcolm X
-
Now Playing: Biden administration works to get vaccine rollout back on track
-
Now Playing: Is the new stimulus package likely to pass?
-
Now Playing: FEMA administrator speaks out on Texas homeowners, renters filing for assistance
-
Now Playing: Many Texans report high utility bills after power outage
-
Now Playing: United Airlines plane part narrowly misses homes after engine failure
-
Now Playing: Debate intensifies over reopening public schools
-
Now Playing: Carjacking suspect taken down in Philadelphia