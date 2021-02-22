Over 200 people charged in connection with deadly Capitol riot

More
Merrick Garland would lead an investigation into the riot if he is confirmed as attorney general.
1:34 | 02/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 200 people charged in connection with deadly Capitol riot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"Merrick Garland would lead an investigation into the riot if he is confirmed as attorney general. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76033921","title":"Over 200 people charged in connection with deadly Capitol riot","url":"/WNT/video/200-people-charged-connection-deadly-capitol-riot-76033921"}