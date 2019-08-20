Transcript for 200-plus volunteers searching Atlantic Ocean for missing boaters

The massive search intensifying at this hour for two missing firefighters lost at sea off the coast of Florida. Our camera on board just one of the dozens of boats helping to search over four full days now the men vanished while fishing and some of their equipment has now been recover. ABC's Steve Wilson summing. It's imported tonight. More than 200 volunteers in 75 boats are out in the Atlantic Ocean tonight looking for any Trace of the missing firefighters. Many of the searchers are firefighters themselves and some from the same firehouse in Jacksonville Florida. We're Brian Clooney was a six year veteran you'd be right here. Anyway. Clooney and his friend Justin walker went fishing Friday and our last seen here in this image from a security camera you're holding home absolutely. Absolutely this arrest you mentioned Walker's wife is seen here today getting on a search plane. I need to end the F there and I am touching tale. The search area is beyond massive the two men left from port Canaveral hours south of Jacksonville. Authorities are now searching as far as a hundred miles north of this area. And another seventy miles east into the ocean on Monday a volunteer found this tackle bag belongs to one of the missing firefighters. But it was more than a hundred miles from where the men went missing. Stephanie the Clooney hopes that her husband put the bag in the water on purpose like a bread crumb to his location. He strategically take out heavy items he only happening that he knew. We could identify. There's a bit of talk here about a debris field but authorities here say they can't put too much stock into that because there's plenty of trash in the ocean they do say they have recovered. The cover of a cooler. That might belong to the two met David Benoit Steve those who some in Jacksonville thanks to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.