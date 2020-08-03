21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

More
The Grand Princess cruise ship is 50 miles off San Francisco with all 35,500 passengers possibly having been exposed to the virus.
3:57 | 03/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"The Grand Princess cruise ship is 50 miles off San Francisco with all 35,500 passengers possibly having been exposed to the virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69461521","title":"21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/21-board-stranded-cruise-ship-test-positive-coronavirus-69461521"}