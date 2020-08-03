-
Now Playing: At least 234 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in US, according to CDC
-
Now Playing: How the government can enforce quarantines
-
Now Playing: 2020 race now down to Bernie Sanders versus Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney fired
-
Now Playing: What people can do to stop the spread of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: State of Emergency in New York with at least 76 coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: 21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Surgeon General Dr. Adams speaks out on the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Consumer advocates warn of scammers taking advantage of coronavirus fears
-
Now Playing: Hero skier rushes to save a woman who was buried in the snow
-
Now Playing: Lori Vallow appears in court following her extradition to Idaho
-
Now Playing: Trump fires acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney
-
Now Playing: 4,000 New Yorkers under quarantine as more cases are reported coast to coast
-
Now Playing: Trump touring CDC headquarters in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Honey Pot CEO speaks out on the backlash she has received
-
Now Playing: Mother of 2 missing Idaho children appears in court
-
Now Playing: Former CDC official responds to coronavirus containment and testing
-
Now Playing: Trump visits CDC headquarters and insists virus is under control