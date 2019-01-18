Transcript for 26-year-old man on trip with dad killed in New Mexico avalanche

Thank you. There is no reporting after the deadly avalanche in new Mexico. Those two skiers buried under the snow and a desperate scramble to get them out. A young man from Boston has now died. The urgent effort to perform cpr. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: This is the moment rescuers desperately performing cpr to save a life. They're trying to get this guy to breathe. Reporter: Fellow skiers and first responders racing into action after the avalanche hit, burying Matthew zonghetti and another man. It took an agonizing 22 minutes to dig them free. I actually watched a guy get buried in the avalanche. Reporter: Zonghetti 26 years old did not survive. He was on a ski trip with his dad. Matt went down one trail and my husband went down another, and they were gonna meet at the bottom, but Matt didn't show up. Reporter: The ski resort in New Mexico says before the area opened Thursday, teams used explosives to trigger avalanches on purpose to make the slope safe for skiers. It's not clear why this rare slide gave way when it did, or what triggered it. Matthew was perfect, he was a great son. Reporter: Zonghetti was from Massachusetts. He began skiing at age four. He was my best friend, and my only brother, my only sibling, only 26. Reporter: The hospital says that second skier is in critical condition and on life support. And with new snow falling here in the west forecasters are warning the avalanche danger is still very high. David. Clayton, thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.