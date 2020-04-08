Now Playing: NFL, players agree to coronavirus testing protocols

Now Playing: Handful of Mississippi high school students tested positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Trump confronted about COVID-19 deaths in US: ‘It is what it is’

Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Staying in hotels, school safety

Now Playing: Are new COVID-19 testing solutions enough?

Now Playing: Keeping 17,000 health care workers safe during the pandemic

Now Playing: Orlando mayor: No bars until a vaccine

Now Playing: St. Pete couple raises $20,000 to buy masks for their community

Now Playing: 5 ways NBA player Kevin Love protects his mental health

Now Playing: Hong Kong’s COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: MLB faces more COVID-19 setbacks

Now Playing: President Trump blasts Dr. Birx over coronavirus warnings

Now Playing: Growing COVID-19 crisis in the US

Now Playing: This mom with breast cancer is helping Black breast cancer patients get equal care

Now Playing: Trump claims coronavirus ‘is receding’

Now Playing: How this tattoo artist with metastatic breast cancer is helping other cancer patients

Now Playing: Helping black-owned businesses hit hard by COVID-19

Now Playing: 105-year-old Marine gets a COVID drive-by birthday salute