Transcript for 2nd woman reportedly comes forward against New York governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo increasingly under fire. A second woman reportedly coming forward, accusing him of sexual harassment. The governor issuing a statement tonight, saying he never meant to offend anyone. And his actions may have been misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation. For that, he says he's sorry. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, facing those new shocking sexual harassment allegations, governor Andrew Cuomo, giving up some control of the investigation. After plans to pick his own investigator, Cuomo backing off, announcing he will ask the attorney general and the state's chief judge to jointly pick the person to investigate the now two sexual harassment accusations against him "To avoid even the perception of a lack of Independence or inference of politics." It's really concerning. You know, I think the one issue was out there and then the fact that we have a second one. I think it requires that it be looked into. Reporter: The move comes after "The New York Times" published accusations made by 25-year-old former aide Charlotte Bennett. She reportedly says Cuomo asked her questions that were sexual in nature last spring, including whether she ever had sex with older men. According to the paper, Bennett reported the encounter to Cuomo's chief of staff, and told her parents and friends about it at the time. One friend asking if Cuomo had been physical. Bennett reportedly texting back, "No, but it was like the most explicit it could be." Cuomo says he "Never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate, and I trying to be a mentor to her." Bennett's accusations coming the same week as another former aide, linsey Boylan, who detailed allegations of sexual harassment including an unwanted kiss, something Cuomo denied in December. It's just not true. Reporter: And the governor's coronavirus task force is under federal investigation for the alleged underreporting of deaths in nursing homes during the early days of the pandemic. Governor Cuomo released a statement saying some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, he says, I am truly story. He says these are allegations new yorkers deserve answers to. Whit? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.