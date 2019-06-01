Transcript for 30 staff members give birth to 31 babies at Minnesota hospital

Finally tonight, a baby boom inside one hospital. But it's not exactly what you would think. A baby boom of births at St. Cloud hospital in Minnesota. Only this time, the record number of births weren't from patients, but from women who work there. 30 staff members gave birth to 31 babies. And get this. All those employees work inside the birthing center. Say hi. Reporter: One of them, nurse Sam Schwartz, holding adalee, baby number 25. We had a lot of comments all the time, asking, I just saw a pregnant person, now there's another one, and there's another one. Reporter: With new babies nearly every week, it was hard to keep a tally. You'd walk down the hallways, and there's bellies everywhere, and people were like, holy cow, there's another one. Reporter: In all, 15 boys and 16 girls. The first baby, a boy named Mario. The first baby girl born in March, named Josie. Nine and ten belonging to nurse Danielle Strohmayer, who gave birth to girl twins Evelyn and Eleanor. Number 19, Kasen, born in August. And number 26, Tyson, born in October. If we try to do a play date, it's going to be pure chaos. Reporter: Nurse dawn Henderson was the last of the medical staff to give birth on Christmas day. A while back, they had 15 or 17 in one year, and that was a lot for them. Reporter: Doctors, nurses, and staff, all connected by the miracle of life. It was awesome. It's awesome having so many people expanding their families all at the same time. Having all these little peanuts together in one room. It's incredibly heartwarming. And it really is a second family. Awesome is right. We'll see if they break the record in 2019. Congrats to the new moms. We thank them for sharing their stories. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David will be right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

