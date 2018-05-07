Transcript for Nearly 3,000 kids separated from parents, according to Health and Human Services

Next, we turn T the migrant LI separated at the southern er. The government still facing a court-ordered line to une all the children with their parents, Buth that deadline oaching, were now learning there be even more families separated. ABC's Marcus Moore is in ft. Worth, Texas, GHT. Rte as cameras capture th family reunions, the HHS secretary is revealing unr 3,00 separated child remain in the government's care. At number considerably higher than the roughly2,000 iously reported by HHS. Secretar Alex Azar realing the new numbers today ring a call with reporters, ribing this situation as recedented." And promising the resulting renunciations will be as "Comionate a process as it possibly can be." E administration Grapp with the comandated deadline requiring faeso be reunited by July 26t but tonight, there are quest just how exactly it will done. Me, president trump steadfast H stance on combating gal border crossings. In a series of this morning, wrg,"when people with or without CN enter ourcountry, they must be to leave. Tell the people out,hey must leave, just as thou if they were standing onr front lawn." Antonight, there are 11 unaccompanied mig children being cared for at Thi church facility here I ft. Worth, texas.thhhs secretary says they will use screening to determine family relations and ree all ofho separated families.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.