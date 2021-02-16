31 homicide cases under review as detectives accused of coercion

More
The district attorney’s office in Bronx, New York, is reviewing three detectives’ previous cases. They’re accused of coercing false confessions from suspects.
0:27 | 02/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 31 homicide cases under review as detectives accused of coercion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The district attorney’s office in Bronx, New York, is reviewing three detectives’ previous cases. They’re accused of coercing false confessions from suspects. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75912468","title":"31 homicide cases under review as detectives accused of coercion","url":"/WNT/video/31-homicide-cases-review-detectives-accused-coercion-75912468"}