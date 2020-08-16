Transcript for More than 32,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in past 4 weeks

We begin with the coronavirus pandemic and the tough decisions over whether to send children back to school and whether college students should be on campus. Although the number of cases is tapering off nationwide, the number of deaths remain high. More than 169,000 lives have been lost to the virus, an average about 1,000 every day for the past two weeks. The CDC is saying covid cases are rising in children and that as many as 45% of those cases may be asymptomatic, meaning they could be spreading a virus without knowing it. There is concern for college students as well. At the university of Arizona, students must test negative to move into the dorms, while at Villanova, a large party on campus, seen in a widely shared image, is raising alarms. Tonight, parents, students and administrators are facing decisions. Trevor Ault leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the virus' deadly summer toll. The rate coming down, but still more than 32,000 American lives lost in just the past four weeks. The falcon family in Texas has lost four family members to the virus, and their grandmother is now in the hospital. And I do see a lot of people not wearing their masks because they're not taking it serious. They don't understand. Like, this can -- it hasn't affected them yet, but it can affect them pretty soon. Reporter: These images posted on social media showing a massive Nashville party with no social distancing. The man who hosted it, Jeffrey Matthews, now pleading guilty to violating health orders. And these pictures posted online from Villanova university of major crowds which to be broken up by campus police. I saw it in person, so I thought it was kind of crazy. Reporter: The university president now telling every student, if you don't follow the campus health guidelines, you will be sent home. The university of notre dame with already at least 29 students testing positive. Many of the cases tied to the same gathering. And at the university of Arizona, more than 2,000 students tested before moving into their dorms, and only two came back positive. It is a little bit of suspense. Like waiting like two hours. Reporter: A school district outside Phoenix which was scheduled to return to class Monday is now cancelling the first day of school after more than 100 teachers and staff refused to show up. At this Oklahoma high school, 17 students were potentially exposed after one student tested positive but misunderstood quarantine rules and went to school anyway. And as other districts hold in-person learning, the CDC says covid cases have been steadily rising among children and as many as 45% of those cases may be asymptomatic. This weekend's major league baseball games between the reds and pirates have been postponed after a Cincinnati player became infected. And tonight, the warning from a California coffee company owner. Don't fall for this. Reporter: SHAWN Mcmillan says customers tried to skirt around mask requirements by presenting these fake fliers claiming they were exempt from covering their face. It's incredibly ridiculous, and -- I mean, it didn't get them anywhere. Trevor Ault joins us from new York City. Trevor, late today the fda taking action to get a new type of covid test out there? Reporter: Yeah, Tom, the fda has given emergency authorization to a new test called saliva direct that aims to cut down on cost and the wait times of testing. There are questions if it's as accurate as a nasal swab, but with some people waiting hours to get a test, officials are hoping to find a better way. Tom? Those saliva tests less invasive as well. Trevor, thanks for that.

