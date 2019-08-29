More than 400 US police departments team up with Ring doorbell company

More
Police can automatically request videos recorded by homeowners, though their requests can be declined; privacy advocates are raising concerns.
0:23 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 400 US police departments team up with Ring doorbell company

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Police can automatically request videos recorded by homeowners, though their requests can be declined; privacy advocates are raising concerns. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65254037","title":"More than 400 US police departments team up with Ring doorbell company","url":"/WNT/video/400-us-police-departments-team-ring-doorbell-company-65254037"}