-
Now Playing: Boy in China falls from 6th floor, lands safely in blanket
-
Now Playing: At least 44 injured after wave pool malfunction in China
-
Now Playing: Small boat fire forces passengers to jump into shark-infested waters
-
Now Playing: Osama bin Laden's son is believed to be dead: US sources
-
Now Playing: Panda enjoys personalized birthday cake
-
Now Playing: A monkey jockey and a sea lion tossed by a humpback whale: World in Photos, July 31
-
Now Playing: Flash flood destroys infrastructure in England
-
Now Playing: Boy, 10, charged with aggravated assault during dodgeball-like game
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry wants a 'maximum' of 2 kids
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 31, 2019
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches 2 more missile tests
-
Now Playing: Americans accused of killing Italian policeman allegedly used long knife
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches second round of missiles in less than a week
-
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky's trial begins in Sweden
-
Now Playing: Riding show, monsoon and Ironman Canada : World in Photos, July 30
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard returns pilot whales to sea
-
Now Playing: Festival sends record-tying 456 balloons into sky
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Nearly 60 killed in Brazil prison riot
-
Now Playing: Bindi Irwin's brother to walk her down the aisle at her wedding