At least 44 injured after wave pool malfunction in China

More
The malfunction caused a tsunami, leaving several water park attendees with broken bones; the pool has been shut down for inspection.
0:15 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 44 injured after wave pool malfunction in China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The malfunction caused a tsunami, leaving several water park attendees with broken bones; the pool has been shut down for inspection. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64693652","title":"At least 44 injured after wave pool malfunction in China","url":"/WNT/video/44-injured-wave-pool-malfunction-china-64693652"}