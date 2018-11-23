Nearly 5,000 Central American migrants waiting to apply for US asylum

More
The mayor of Tijuana declared it a humanitarian crisis as mothers and their children huddled under blankets near the border.
1:41 | 11/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly 5,000 Central American migrants waiting to apply for US asylum

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59381004,"title":"Nearly 5,000 Central American migrants waiting to apply for US asylum","duration":"1:41","description":"The mayor of Tijuana declared it a humanitarian crisis as mothers and their children huddled under blankets near the border.","url":"/WNT/video/5000-central-american-migrants-waiting-apply-us-asylum-59381004","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.