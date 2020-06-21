Transcript for 58% of Americans disapprove Trump’s handling of pandemic: Poll

Now to the campaign rally in Tulsa. President trump's first since the pandemic began. The president spending father's day at the golf course after last night's crowd fell far short of capacity. This, as a new ABC news poll shows 58% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus response. And while the president did not address race and justice in his remarks, he did raise eyebrows with what he said about testing for the virus. Rachel Scott is in Tulsa again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, allies are rushing to the president's defense after his rocky campaign relaunch, where he downplayed the risk of the coronavirus, calling it by a racist name, telling supporters he asked to scale back testing. When you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people. You're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, "Slow the testing down, please." Reporter: Today, white house trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested the president was joking. You know it was tongue in cheek. Come on now, come on. That was tongue in cheek, Reporter: But the president has complained the number of cases in the country makes the U.S. Look bad. That's probably the downside of having good testing is you find a lot of cases. Reporter: And he was furious it became public that six members of his own advance team, including two secret service agents, tested positive for covid-19 ahead of his comeback rally. The campaign said more than 1 million people requested tickets online. Waiving liability if they contracted the virus. Do you plan to wear a mask? I have one, but I do not plan to wear it. Reporter: But the crowd was smaller than expected, after the president promised a packed house. We've never had an empty seat, and we certainly won't in Oklahoma. Reporter: Tulsa's fire department says only a third of the arena was full. And the campaign canceled the president's scheduled remarks to an overflow outdoor crowd. And though the police department says demonstrators were overwhelmingly peaceful, the trump campaign blamed the turnout on protesters. There were protesters who blocked the mags. And so we saw that have an impact in terms of people coming to the rally. Rachel, joining us from Tulsa. Health officials in Oklahoma where the virus is on the rise are urging people who have attended large-scale gatherings like that rally to get tested. The president's campaign saying there will be more rallies. Reporter: That's right. The president said he feels like his campaign lost momentum during the pandemic. He's feeling a sense of urgency to get back out in front of his supporters. This week, the president heads to Phoenix, where officials are requiring all residents to wear a face mask. But it is unlikely the president will do so. Rachel, thank you. Next here, the ABC news

