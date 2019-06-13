At least 72 in hospital after protesters clash with police in Hong Kong

The students are angry at a proposed extradition law that would send those wanted by Chinese authorities back to the mainland to face the judicial system.
1:42 | 06/13/19

At least 72 in hospital after protesters clash with police in Hong Kong

