7th Memphis officer in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty

Preston Hemphill allegedly deployed his Taser on Nichols at the scene of the initial traffic stop and was heard on his body camera saying, “I hope they stomp his a--.”

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live