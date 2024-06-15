8 Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were killed in southern Gaza, IDF says

In one of the deadliest attacks on Israeli forces since the war began, at least eight IDF soldiers were killed in Southern Gaza, according to the IDF.

June 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live