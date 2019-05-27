-
Now Playing: Police Under Fire for Teen's 'Jaywalking' Arrest
-
Now Playing: Lawyer becomes second American to die on Mount Everest this week
-
Now Playing: Man draws boos at Big 10 semifinal after taking foul ball from young fan
-
Now Playing: 60 new cases of measles reported, bringing current total to 940: CDC
-
Now Playing: Nearly 80 students clash with police at California high school, causing chaos
-
Now Playing: Missing yoga instructor survived on berries, insects for 17 days before rescue
-
Now Playing: Former Major League Baseball player Bill Buckner dies
-
Now Playing: 2 teens missing from Texas beaches as officials warn of rip currents
-
Now Playing: Grandfather of 6 who had just retired killed in shark attack off Maui coast
-
Now Playing: Trump downplays North Korea's missile tests, breaking with his advisers
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms strike as millions head home from holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: Wawa employee fatally shot in her parked car near Virginia store
-
Now Playing: Police look for woman who vanished in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: 3rd horse in 9 days dies at prominent racetrack
-
Now Playing: This nonprofit helps family, friends of veterans who die by suicide cope with loss
-
Now Playing: Views from a WWII airplane
-
Now Playing: Baby mandrill bonds with mother at Denver Zoo
-
Now Playing: Fallen soldiers honored at monument
-
Now Playing: Rip current warning for beachgoers on the East coast
-
Now Playing: Woman injured in amusement park ride