Transcript for More than 80 wildfires burn across 11 states

Now to the devastating wildfire season in the west. More than 80 large fires burning in 11 states, most of them uncontained. Fueled by the increasingly extreme drought impacting most of the region. In northern California, more than 8,300 people under evacuation orders. The Dixie fire destroying several homes. In just the past 48 hours, the blaze exploding in size. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, wildfires across the west exploding in size. This time lapse of the fly fire in northern California shows it spreading out of control in just five minutes. In Oregon, extreme conditions in the bootleg fire creating its own weather system, sending a fire tornado ripping through this forest. It makes me sick because the entire forest is burning now. Reporter: To the south, evacuation orders for the almost 200,000-acre Dixie fire, sending residents fleeing from their homes. Flames engulfing this one overnight. Near lake tahoe, firefighters urgently trying to save any structures they can. Jumbo jets dropping retardant on the tamarack fire. That fire still just 27% contained. A new satellite image showing thick smoke encasing the west. From the dozens of large wildfires. Air quality alerts in effect from Washington state to Denver, Colorado. And Oregon deputies have arrested a 13-year-old for starting the green district fire. That fire destroying two homes and multiple vehicles. Linsey? Zohreen, thank you. In the midwest, severe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.