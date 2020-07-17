Transcript for 90-year-old says final goodbyes to wife as COVID-19 deaths increase in 26 states

pandemic. Good evening. Thanks for being with us on this Friday night. I'm Tom llamas in for David. We begin with the coronavirus and the record rise in the U.S., reporting a staggering 77,000 new cases for a second day in a row. More than three times what the nation was seeing a month ago. Nearly 500,000 new cases in a week. Hospitals especially across the sun belt states are stretched to the limit with scenes like we saw in the northeast just a few months ago. The death toll rising. Nearly 139,000 lives lost. The warning in an unpublished document from the white house task force listing 18 states in a red zone with a surge in cases recommending they roll back Florida is on that list. Dozens of nurses arriving to help at Baptist south health hospitals in Miami. The state reporting 11,000 new cases and 128 deaths in the past day. Texas reporting 174 fatalities. The third daily record in a row. Army medical teams on duty now in Houston. You see them there. Arizona also in the red zone. Banner hospitals saying 1,000 out of state workers are on their way. Air force medical teams arrived at Eisenhower health in southern California. Despite the proof that masks stop the spread, the battle playing out in Georgia. The governor sing the mayor of Atlanta after she mandated masks and reversed the opening. Victor Oquendo is in Miami beach and leads us off with a very rare moment we rarely see. Reporter: Tonight, the agonizing reality of the pandemic. So many lives lost, many left to die alone. You don't recognize me with all this junk on my face, but it is Sam. I love you sweetheart. I love you so much. Reporter: 90-year-old Sam reck got into full ppe to see Joanne, his wife of nearly thirty years. They had been separated for months as she fought the highly contagious virus in a Florida hospital. Sam insisting on being right there by Joanne's side when it was time to say their final goodbyes. I'm finally getting to hold your hand after all these months. Finally letting me hold your hand. Feel me squeezing your hand. Reporter: Many loved ones are robbed of these precious moments. He did risk his life to go see my mom, but that was his choice. Reporter: Their home state of Florida seeing an increase in deaths. Tonight a new and unpublished white house task force report obtained by the center for public integrity calling 18 states red Zones, suggesting they roll back re-openings. We're in big trouble. And ignoring science, hiding scientific input from the white house to the American people is not a way to move us forward. Reporter: A senior official late today saying the document is meant to inform local response efforts not for mass consumption. Georgia is on that list after Atlanta's mayor made masks mandatory and reversed the part of the re-opening. The state's governor now suing the city. Mayor bottoms' mask mandate cannot be enforced. But her decision to shutter businesses and undermine economic growth is devastating. I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. Reporter: Atlanta's mayor firing back. The governor has simply overstepped his bounds in his authority. And we'll see him in court. Reporter: Nearly 30 states issuing statewide mask mandates. Dr. Anthony Fauci urging local leaders to take action. Be as forceful as possible in getting your citizenry to wear masks. Reporter: Another grim milestone in Texas -- record deaths tlooe three days in a row. Refrigerated trucks arriving in San Antonio because morgues are maxed out. And in Houston hospitals overwhelmed. We are inundated with this relentless number of patients. Reporter: Staffing shortages impacting hard hit hospitals in several states. Military doctors and nurses deployed to Arizona, Texas and California. And reinforcements arriving on the front lines of Miami at Baptist health. 100 nurses ready to lend a hand. It feels awesome to come out and help and do stuff that's right for the community. Great to see those nurses helping out. Victor Oquendo joins us now from Miami beach. Late today, officials across south Florida taking further action to try to curb the spread of the virus. Tom, Miami's mayor saying the time for warnings is over. If you're not wearing a mask in public you'll be fined $50 for your first offense. Here in Miami beach, an 8:00 P.M. Curfew and north of us they'll start implementing a curfew in Broward county as Victor, thank you. Now to the breaking news for

