Transcript for 94-year-old grandfather goes skydiving to honor his late wife

Finally tonight, "America strong." The love story that began 75 years ago, and has led to one remarkable leap of faith. In 1944, Paul and Betty grimmy fell in love and got married. Over nearly 75 years, they built a family and life together. But in January Betty passed away. At 94, Paul now no longer had the love of his life and wasn't exactly ready for a new challenge. Until something truly crazy wild happened. Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. Why, I hope it's a good airplane. Reporter: It was a surprise gift from his granddaughter she wasn't sure he would take. But then someone told him a guardian angel would be flying with him, his wife Betty. I don't think I would probably do this, except I feel like I really want to do this in memory of her. Reporter: So Paul said, "Sure." Suiting up, about to jump out of an airplane at 94, and how does he feel? I'm feeling great. I'm looking forward to this. Reporter: Paul taking the leap the day after what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. A thumbs up from Paul and his instructor. I'm ready. A push and they're off. Just look at his face, he's loving it. We did it! I thought maybe she would join me. Reporter: The jump, like his life over the last 75 years, surrounded by family. And right by his side, and in his heart, Betty. Paul is one brave guy. We thank him for sharing his and we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Tune in tomorrow to the new In the human brain, billions of neurons play in harmony.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.