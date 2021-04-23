Academy Awards prep for in-person ceremony amid COVID-19

The ceremony has moved from the Dolby Theatre to Los Angeles’ Union Station. Attendees do not have to wear masks when in front of the camera, but are asked to wear them at all other times.
0:19 | 04/23/21

Academy Awards prep for in-person ceremony amid COVID-19

