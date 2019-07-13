Transcript for More accusations against Jeffrey Epstein

abuser Jeffrey Epstein tonight. Officials are now looking closely at his sprawling new Mexico ranch. This, as prosecutors are fighting to keep the multimillionaire behind bars, claiming he paid off potential witnesses ahead of his arrest. ABC's erielle reshef has the new details. Reporter: Tonight, officials in New Mexico are announcing multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling desert property outside Santa fe is now tied to an investigation. The attorney general's office telling ABC news it has been in contact with survivors and is investigating this horrific matter and will be forwarded additional matters to federal authorities in New York for proper action. Epstein is also facing new allegations he paid two potential witnesses in New York a combined $350,000 to stay quiet. Federal prosecutors accusing Epstein of witness tampering, claiming he wired the funds last year, fearing the two might testify against him at a future a trial, after the publication of a newspaper story alleging he sexually abused underaged girls. Prosecutors say Epstein demonstrated a willingness to use intimidation and aggressive tactics in connection with a criminal investigation. The accusations coming to light as prosecutors argue the disgraced financier, charged with sex trafficking, should remain in federal lockup without bail, claiming his extreme wealth and resources make him a flight risk. But Epstein's attorneys want him to remain detained at home with a gps monitor while awaiting trial. Money should not be able to hide you. Reporter: Using his $77 million Manhattan mansion as private jet as collateral. I don't understand why it's a question, like, hey, you know, how many chances and how many slaps on the wrist are you going to get before somebody's going to, like, lock the door and lock you in it? Reporter: And the battle over bail comes as ABC news learns about a dozen new accusers have come forward with allegations against Epstein. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges here in New York. And Tom, as you know, if convicted, he faces up to 45 years behind bars. All eyes on that court case on Monday. All right, thank you so much, erielle. Next, to the newly released

