Transcript for 4 accused in brutal 2016 slaying of 8 family members in Ohio

A major break in the case making national headlines the family of eight brutally murdered in Ohio and tonight they've now Lazard in on members of another family. Here's ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. It was the mystery that stock rule Pike County Ohio. Eight members of the same family brutally murdered in four different locations. It badly split again hill. And I didn't. The road and Fam leave slain execution style in 2016. Some fatally shot in their own beds the youngest sixteen years old. The killers bearing only a toddler and two infants tonight evidence of a horrific family feud. George Wagner his wife Angela and her sons George and Edward accused of murder. They did this quickly. Coldly. Calm wind. And very carefully. But not carefully enough police calling it one of the most extensive investigations in the State's history. As for motive authorities pointing to a possible child custody dispute between the two Pham books. All four accused family members were arrested without incident we all face the death penalty. If convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.