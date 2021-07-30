-
Now Playing: ‘Black Widow’ sets record, hits $100M at box office amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Binge This!: Marvel's 'Black Widow' is out now in theaters and Disney+
-
Now Playing: An inside look at Prince’s posthumous new album
-
Now Playing: Prince superfans get the surprise of a lifetime
-
Now Playing: Emily Mortimer wanted to fire herself from her latest role
-
Now Playing: Audra McDonald on ‘The Good Fight’ incorporating events of Jan. 6 in storyline
-
Now Playing: Suni Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold after Simone Biles steps aside
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon dishes on the making of 'Stillwater'
-
Now Playing: Old Dominion tours Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Jack Whitehall talks about his role in ‘Jungle Cruise’
-
Now Playing: Sofia Carson performs 'He Loves Me, But ...'
-
Now Playing: Sofia Carson talks new music and 'Descendants' animated film
-
Now Playing: ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming
-
Now Playing: Rising stars to watch at NBA draft
-
Now Playing: The end of an era
-
Now Playing: Take it from Betches co-founder Aleen Dreksler: 'You can mix business with friends'
-
Now Playing: How Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott are pushing the envelope
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals on summer items for under $20
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts on her show ‘Turning the Tables’ and Simone Biles’ Olympics withdrawal