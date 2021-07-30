Actress Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over movie release

Johansson is accusing the company of breach of contract for simultaneously releasing the new movie “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+. Disney says the lawsuit is "without merit."
0:36 | 07/30/21

