Transcript for Ahmaud Arbery’s mom to Muir: ‘We can make a change if we stand together’

Finally tonight here, a mother who thought it was her duty to come here to Houston. Our interview with ahmaud arbery's mother and her hope. Among the thousands who came to this church in Houston are the mothers. Some who want to teach their some who want to protect their children. And some who share the same pain. Among them, ahmaud arbery's mother, Wanda cooper Jones. Her son was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia. Why did you think it was important to come here for this service? I needed to come out to support Mr. Floyd, who unfortunately lost his life. The same way that my son, ahmaud, did. And just to know that you have people that are standing with you makes it much easier on the She knows all of the names, and now, she knows many of their mothers. Have you found that it was sort of an unexpected family of mothers created by this? Unfortunately, I wasn't aware that it was so many mothers that had actually lost their sons to this type of brutality. And to hear recently, it's very devastating, along with heartbreaking. She is fighting for justice for her own son and just today, she began a new fight, pushing Georgia to push a hate crime bill. One of only four states without one. And in all of the faces around the country pushing for change, she sees hope. What would you say to the country? I would just say thank you. We can make a change if we stand together. And we must continue to stand the fight together. Once I see -- I saw that we're not standing alone and everyone is standing among us, it gives me strength to go on. A mother grateful to those who have shown they want change, too. I'll see you tomorrow night from New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.