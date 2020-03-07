Transcript for Airlines see busiest travel day since March

and avoid the large gatherings. There never has been a fourth of July weekend quite like this one. With the coronavirus surging and a patchwork of safety rules in place around the country. Yet some highways are clogged with holiday traffic and some airlines are reporting their busiest weekend in months. Reporter: Tonight, air travel getting its biggest boost since the start of the pandemic. American airlines saw its busiest day on Thursday since March. But air travel is still down dramatically, 78 percent from a year ago, the major U.S. Airlines each burning through $30 million a day. Most of those traveling, skipping planes, and turning to the roads. In some areas, traffic is even worse than it was before the pandemic. 100,000 tourists are expected to flood South Carolina's Myrtle Beach. This is the line to buy fireworks on the state's border. It stretches for hours...people coming from as far Virginia. But for many, the virus means vacations closer to home. I was headed to Georgia originally, and I was like, we can just drive to Philadelphia. Reporter: Times are tough for hotels. National occupancy hitting less than 50 percent in June. And travel expert Emily Kaufman says many guests aren't following hotel rules. But just because all of those things are in place, doesn't mean that the guests are standing far apart, or social distancing, or even wearing their masks. Right now when it comes to rentals cabins are at the top of the list and airlines are add ING more flights to rural destinations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.