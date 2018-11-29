Transcript for Alabama mall shooting suspect apprehended

There has been an arrest in the shooting at an Alabama mall that was the case in which police killed a man they mistakenly believed to be the gunman. Erin brown has now been arrested at a relative's home outside Atlanta now charged with wounding an eighteen year old at the mall on Thanksgiving. Police shot and killed EG Branford the next day admitting they were wrong that part of the case is still under investigation tonight.

