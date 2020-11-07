Alarming number of coronavirus cases linked to child care facilities in Texas

Nearly 1,800 staff and children tested positive over 1,000 locations across the state; a 759% increase since last month.
1:43 | 07/11/20

Alarming number of coronavirus cases linked to child care facilities in Texas

