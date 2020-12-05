Transcript for No alcohol or drugs in slain jogger's system: Autopsy

Back at home, to the deadly shooting of ahmaud arbery, the African-American jogger killed by a white man and his son. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: People outraged by the killing seen in this cell phone video are talking tonight about the autopsy. It shows that 25-year-old ahmaud arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, had no alcohol or drugs in his system, and was shot once in the hand and twice in the chest. And now the neighbor who recorded the video of the young man's killing is talking too. I wish I hadn't have been there, but once again, if I hadn't have been there, there would've been no video. Reporter: William "Roddie" Bryan was there February 23rd when Travis Mcmichael and his father Gregory, a former police officer, are seen killing the unarmed young black man in what they told police was an attempted citizen's arrest. Why he was recording he won't say. But he tells us he's fully cooperating with state authorities, who've taken over the case from local prosecutors. I don't have a relationship with the mcmichaels. You know, that's just not something that should have happened. Reporter: Arbery's family says he left for a jog from his home here, and stopped about two miles away to walk through this home construction site. The home of one of the gunmen, Travis Mcmichael, is just a few doors down, where in January he told police that a pistol was stolen from an unlocked pickup truck parked outside. Less than a block away is the intersection where arbery took his last breath. The mcmichaels told police they thought arbery was connected to possible break-ins in the neighborhood. Nearly 2 1/2 months passed before both were charged with murder and aggravated assault. My son was killed and the people that could help was not helping me. Reporter: State authorities are joining federal investigators looking into the actions of two local prosecutors who removed themselves from the investigation because of apparent connections to the mcmichaels. Steve, thank you. And this evening, many eyes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.