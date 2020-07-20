Alex Trebek opens up about battle with cancer

The “Jeopardy” host spoke about his physical and emotional struggle with the disease, saying an experimental treatment has shown positive results.
0:51 | 07/20/20

Transcript for Alex Trebek opens up about battle with cancer
And our interview tonight with Alastair back to jeopardy host would RTJ Holmes revealing an experimental treatment. Is showing positive results and while optimistic he says if it fails he won't try other extraordinary measures. You talk to your family about it. Tough decision. Tough to explain it to them they handled it so beautifully they understand that. There is a certain element. Regarding quality of life and if the quality of life is not there. It's hard sometimes to push. And just say well I'm not keep going even though I miserable. Al extra Beck turns eighty on Wednesday he does plan to keep going as jeopardy host his memoir the answer is reflections on my life is tomorrow.

