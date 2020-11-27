Alex Trebek shares heartfelt Thanksgiving message

More
In a pre-recorded video, the late "Jeopardy!" host urged people to "keep the faith" amid the pandemic: "We're gonna get through all of this, and we're going to be a better society because of it."
0:26 | 11/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alex Trebek shares heartfelt Thanksgiving message

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"In a pre-recorded video, the late \"Jeopardy!\" host urged people to \"keep the faith\" amid the pandemic: \"We're gonna get through all of this, and we're going to be a better society because of it.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74421846","title":"Alex Trebek shares heartfelt Thanksgiving message","url":"/WNT/video/alex-trebek-shares-heartfelt-thanksgiving-message-74421846"}