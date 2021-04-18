Transcript for Alexey Navalny said to be in grave condition

young as 3 years old. Zohreen, thank you. Overseas, supporters of alexei navalny say his condition is critical, and he will die in a matter of days without proper medical treatment. Russian officials say he's receiving care. The white house warns there will be consequences if navalny dies. Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: Russia's leading opposition leader is dying, claims allies of alexei navalny. Keeping watch outside his prison, navalny's doctors saying he's in "Critical condition. They didn't let us in." Navalny now 19 days into a hunger strike. His press secretary writing on Facebook, "He could die within a matter of days." Navalny was poisoned this past summer with the deadly nerve agent novichok. A passenger recording him moaning in pain. After a long recovery, he returned to Russia and was promptly arrested on charges his supporters say are baseless. Russian officials say navalny is exaggerating his condition for attention. Mr. Navalny, he behaves like a hooligan, absolutely. He is trying to violate every rule that has been established. Reporter: Tonight, a chorus of voices, including president Biden, demanding navalny be allowed access to care. It's totally unfair. It's totally inappropriate. We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility, and they will be held accountable. There will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies. Reporter: Linsey, Russian officials insist navalny is going to be given appropriate medical treatment, and that he won't be allowed to die in prison. His supporters don't believe it and are calling for mass demonstrations across Russia this week. Linsey? Ian, thank you. The white house is defending

