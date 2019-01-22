Alleged plot to bomb Muslim community in upstate New York

Three men in Binghamton have been arrested and charged in an alleged plan to attack the Islamic community.
0:16 | 01/22/19

Transcript for Alleged plot to bomb Muslim community in upstate New York
Do the index of other news tonight into an alleged plot to attack a Muslim community in upstate New York's three men and a sixteen year old boy are under arrest tonight. Police and it access to 23 firearms and three IUDs. Their alleged target a Hamlet near Binghamton home several hundred Muslims.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

