Alleged video surfaces of R. Kelly sexually assaulting underage girl

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence of singer R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.
0:15 | 02/14/19

Transcript for Alleged video surfaces of R. Kelly sexually assaulting underage girl
There's news tonight about or Kelly the singer's attorney denied reports tonight that a graphic video. Allegedly showing Kelly involved with a minor has been turned over police. Attorney Michael I haven't body says a VHS tape discovered has been given to authorities Kelly has denied all allegations.

