Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history as 1st woman to coach on the field

San Francisco Giants’ assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field during a Major League game when she took over first base.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live