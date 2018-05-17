-
Now Playing: Deep summer discounts for Amazon Prime members in Florida
-
Now Playing: Amazon reveals it now has more than 100 million Prime members
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10
-
Now Playing: US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Atlanta
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Indianapolis
-
Now Playing: This will be the most expensive driving season in 4 years: Analysts
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Discounts from Charlotte, NC
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman who says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Pittsburgh edition
-
Now Playing: T-Mobile, Sprint strike deal to merge
-
Now Playing: New concerns about fake reviews on Amazon
-
Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service in 37 cities
-
Now Playing: Amazon now offering in-car delivery service
-
Now Playing: Southwest CEO responds to fatal emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Protesters expected at a Philadelphia Starbucks today
-
Now Playing: Uber expands into rental cars
-
Now Playing: Zuckerberg to face 2nd round of questioning on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Zuckerberg tells lawmakers he's responsible for Facebook privacy failures
-
Now Playing: What is the jobs report?