Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

More
Experts said sharing an account or paying month to month could help customers' cut costs.
1:15 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55246210,"title":"Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10 ","duration":"1:15","description":"Experts said sharing an account or paying month to month could help customers' cut costs. ","url":"/WNT/video/amazon-prime-set-increase-annual-membership-fee-10-55246210","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.